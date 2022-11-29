(WEHT) – Salvation Army Tip Taps are live at local Red Kettle locations, and officials say all Tip Tap donations up until Christmas will be matched

Officials say a generous donor will be matching all of the donations made through the new system up to $5,000. 20 Tip Taps will be available at local Schnucks and Walmart locations in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties until Christmas Eve.

Shoppers can donate digitally with their phone through apple or google wallet or with their tappable credit card. Reports say donations can be made around the clock as long as the green light is on.

