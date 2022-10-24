TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Those with different sensory needs may find Halloween a bit overstimulating. While it is different for each person, some may find the loud music and crowds too much. Others may not like the flashing lights and scary decorations.
Some things you can do to create a sensory-friendly Halloween are:
- Eliminating flashing, flicking or strobe lights
- Keeping regular lights on
- Avoiding hanging decorations that move or make extra noise
- Eliminating any extra scents
- Turning music down or off
- Providing extra patience and understanding
- Keeping the number of guests low
Officials advise above all, to talk to the people with sensory needs. Listen as they tell you what works best for them.