TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Those with different sensory needs may find Halloween a bit overstimulating. While it is different for each person, some may find the loud music and crowds too much. Others may not like the flashing lights and scary decorations.

Some things you can do to create a sensory-friendly Halloween are:

Eliminating flashing, flicking or strobe lights

Keeping regular lights on

Avoiding hanging decorations that move or make extra noise

Eliminating any extra scents

Turning music down or off

Providing extra patience and understanding

Keeping the number of guests low

Officials advise above all, to talk to the people with sensory needs. Listen as they tell you what works best for them.