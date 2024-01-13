HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Humans aren’t the only ones that get cold. The freezing weather can also be dangerous to our furry friends.

Experts say all pets should come inside when the temperature is below 20 degrees.

For short-haired animals, or pets that are old, experts recommend bringing them inside when the temperature is under 40 degrees.

If pets can’t come inside, make sure to provide shelter which includes an enclosure that is off the ground with bedding or straw.

There does not need to be snow on the ground for pets to be dangerously cold.

“Remember bigger isn’t always better. It takes a lot more time to heat up an area that’s bigger versus an area that’s smaller. So a smaller kind of doghouse might be more appropriate for them. The other thing that we tend to see is that the water freezes. And so we’re making sure that we provide appropriate fresh water for them that isn’t frozen,” said Dr. Lorraine Corriveau with the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital.

Corriveau also says outside cats like to get up under the hood of vehicles to stay warm. Make sure to pound on the hood before you drive off to scare any critters hiding inside.

Antifreeze spills are also important to watch out for with pets because it is toxic for pets and can severely damage their kidneys if ingested. If your pet licks any antifreeze, Corriveau advises taking it to an emergency veterinarian right away.