Titans working with officials to determine stadium capacity, fan safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday that the team is working with state and Metro government officials to determine the number of fans permitted to attend games at Nissan Stadium for the upcoming season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused the preseason to be cut in half, and the NFLPA has voted in favor of not playing any preseason games this year.

The pandemic is likely to have an impact on the regular season as well. With cases continuing to rise it is becoming increasingly more likely that, if NFL games are played this fall, they will be in front of reduced crowds.

The exact number of seats will be determined at a later date. Nissan Stadium currently seats approximately 69,143 people.

Season ticket members will have the option to opt-out of the 2020 season, returning for the 2021 season, and a refund option.

The Titans organization plans to have increased sanitization measures that will help prepare the stadium for fans to return in the fall.

To read the full letter sent out to Titans season ticket members, click here.

As of now, the Titans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28 with the regular season kicking off in Denver on September 14. The team’s first home game is scheduled for September 20.