Toler Bridge starts move to Sandy Lee Watkins Park

HANCOCK COUNTY and HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A 100-year-old bridge that spent years on the Daviess County-Hancock County line is now in Henderson County.

The Toler Bridge was moved to Sandy Lee Watkins park.

For nearly a century, it carried cars and trucks over Blackford Creek on the county line. Now, it will carry a different type of traffic.

Instead of traffic moving over the Toler Bridge, the bridge itself is moving.

“It’s a single lane bridge. They don’t build them like that anymore. it’s not riveted together,” says Bill Hubiak, Henderson Co. Engineer.

“I think it looks pretty good to be as old as it is,’ adds Theresa Childers, Parks and Programs Coordinator for Henderson County.

Contractors started moving the 60 foot bridge this morning to Sandy Lee Watkins Park. Hubiak says they’re contending with very muddy ground caused by rain, which delayed the move a few days, and lead to contractors solidifying equipment for a steady move.

“This has been underwater for several weeks over here, the whole thing, including the bridge, and the ground is super saturated, so it’s going to be a little bit tricky, making sure they got the crane stabilized,” he described.

The bridge’s new purpose will be to carry walkers and runners on the park’s walking trail, which already has another historic bridge in its path. Childers says officials wanted to show the history of Kentucky bridges for those to see while they walk or run.

“We’re interested in bringing a little bit of history in there and make it a little more of a tourist attraction so that people will come and walk the trails and see the different bridges,” she says.

Hubiak also says they’re waiting until there is firmer ground before installing the bridge at its new spot. That could happen as soon as late next month.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)