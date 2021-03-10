Indiana lawmakers answer your questions for our COVID-19 town hall: ‘IN Focus: Path Out of the Pandemic’

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 and CBS4 will host a live town hall, IN Focus: Path out of the Pandemic, on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

We want your questions for Indiana’s congressional delegation about the next steps for stimulus plans, mask mandates and the path to economic recovery.

The town hall will feature members of the Indiana delegation to the United States Congress, including:

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Rep. Jim Baird (R-4)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-3)

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-8)

Rep. Andre Carson (D-7)

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-9)

Rep. Greg Pence (R-6)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-5)

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-2)

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

Starting at 8 p.m, the conversation will continue on our website and mobile app with a 30-minute digital special to discuss other matters facing Congress.

The town hall will be hosted by FOX59 anchors Dan Spehler and Beairshelle Edmé, and CBS4 anchor Bob Donaldson and will cover a range of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the various vaccines now available and their distribution, and the state’s economic recovery.

Questions from journalists and viewers will be posed to the congressional delegation about what they plan to do over the next few months to help Hoosiers recover.