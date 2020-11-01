Too soon? Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas music

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — While you’re still sorting through Halloween candy, the modern-day queen of Christmas music says “it’s time” to start playing your holiday favorites.

As she did in 2019, Carey posted a video to social media on November 1 that effectively ushers in the Christmas music season.

The clip shows a Halloween goblin walking through a home and opening a door that reads “not yet.”

When the ghoul opens the door, Carey is in her Christmas jammies in front of a decorated tree as snow falls on her head. She looks down at her watch and exclaims “it’s time.” After screaming with joy, her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” begins blaring.

It’s also worth noting there are two tiny dogs in Christmas outfits that don’t seem impressed by the scene.

Carey does include a line of caution at the end of the clip that reads, “but let’s get through Thanksgiving first.”

What do you think? Too soon or just right?

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: