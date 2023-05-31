HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In preview of the NBA Finals starting this week, we will be taking a look at the ten greatest moments in the history of the annual series.

In the 1981 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics were facing off against the Houston Rockets. The Celtics were led by a young Larry Bird, and the Rockers were led by Moses Malone.

In a close Game 1 contest, Larry Bird missed a jumper only to follow his shot and make an off-balance layup. The Celtics would win the game 98-95 and go on to win the series in six games.

This was the 14th championship in Boston Celtics history.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will air on June 1 at 7:30 P.M on ABC 25.