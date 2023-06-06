HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-In a preview of the NBA Finals, we will be taking a look at the ten greatest moments in the history of the annual series.

The Celtics and the Lakers By 1987, the NBA’s greatest rivalry had reached its apex.

The teams each had three titles that decade, and now in game four, the series as well as their places in history were hanging in the balance. Fortunately for the Lakers, Magic Johnson was there to seize it all.

The play would come to be known as the Junio Sky Hook. The Lakers would go on to win the series in six.