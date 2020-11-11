“Top-Off” ceremony held for Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the last beam was hoisted into place for the Deaconess Aquatic Center Wednesday, it served as a symbol of the completion of construction for the new facility.

The Center is expected to be roughly 70,000 square feet with two separate pools, one for competitions and another for leisure swim. The leisure area will include play features, basketball goals and a space for swim lessons.

The competition pool will be 50 meters long plus a zone for diving which can be converted into 27 lanes for collegiate and high school meets.

“What you’re seeing is a revitalization and an investment in Jacobsville that will be a real game changer,” Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “What you see before you is really the vision of dozens of people, dozens of people who had ideas of what we needed and what the swim community … how we could build a swim community if we built a facility like this.”

The Deaconess Aquatic Center is set to open in 2021 and is scheduled to host the 2026 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)