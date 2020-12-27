Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Baby Giraffe Cam
Top Stories
Trinity Lutheran Church holds closing service
Video
Top Stories
KSP: One person in custody after pursuit in Daviess County
AT&T extends relief to customers impacted by the explosion in Nashville
Officials expect 2021 action on new I-69 Ohio River bridge
Video
Evansville police investigating shots fired from two vehicles
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Evansville challenges SIU, Salukis prevail 63-57
Top Stories
Colts’ will be without Anthony Castonzo, Braden Smith at Pittsburgh
Memorial hands Washington first loss, stays unbeaten
Video
Late rally from Central falls short against North Knox
Video
Parents sue Gov. Pritzker, IHSA over winter sports ban
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Top Stories
Japan halts all foreign arrivals over UK variant
Top Stories
3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
Video
Top Stories
Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints
Doctors: It’s up to pregnant women whether they get COVID-19 vaccine
US to require all travelers from UK to receive negative coronavirus test
Owensboro Health Muhlenberg administers first round of vaccines to frontline healthcare workers
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Buy Local
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife (12/24/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s (12/24/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywise (12/24/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wine Encyclopedia (12/24/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – 12 Days of Giveaways (12/24/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Powerswabs (12/23/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
12 days of Giveaways!
Land of Lights Contest
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Top Stories
Trinity Lutheran Church holds closing service
Video
Driver of suspicious vehicle charged after authorities find no explosives inside
AP source: Trump signs massive funding bill, averts shutdown
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
More Top Stories Headlines
KSP: One person in custody after pursuit in Daviess County
AT&T extends relief to customers impacted by the explosion in Nashville
Illinois State Police find missing woman
Gallery
Authorities: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle that shut down Tennessee highway
Video
Evansville police investigating shots fired from two vehicles
Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck
Tell City police warning residents to BOLO for suspect in Vigo Co murder
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
EPD: One arrested after shots fired at apartment complex on Evansville’s North Side
Video
AT&T says some service restored after Nashville bombing
Trending Stories
Illinois State Police find missing woman
Gallery
Weather
Driver of suspicious vehicle charged after authorities find no explosives inside
Evansville man faces charges in Christmas stabbing incident
Evansville police investigating shots fired from two vehicles