HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The city of Evansville is pledging nearly one and a half million dollars in grants to address the city’s housing shortage.

According to officials, the money will help build several low to moderate income homes and help residents with house repairs. The new developments are part of an agreement between the city and Memorial Community Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering the most underserved people in the greater Evansville area.

The funding for the project comes from many sources and will help with homes on Taylor Avenue, and an additional 5 single family homes in central Evansville. Another portion of the funds are to support the Youth Employment Program to provide job training, employment, and sidewalk and street improvements through trash pick-up, curb appeal and beautification in the city.