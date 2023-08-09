HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A single ticket in Florida has matched all of the numbers in last night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing with a jackpot of $1.58 billion. The winning numbers were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball was 14.

The jackpot has been building since back in April, and is the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The jackpot was nearly identical to the second largest prize of $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, which was won in 2016. Even if the winner of jackpot chooses the cash option over the 30 year annuity, they would still take home just shy of $800 million before taxes.

The odds of one person winning last night’s jackpot was nearly one in 300 million. That is roughly the population of the entire United States.

The Mega Millions jackpot will now reset to $20 million.