HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Last night’s drawing breaks the stretch of more than 30 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Someone in Frazier Park, California purchased the winning ticket worth more than $1.7 Billion, marking both the second consecutive jackpot cycle to surpass the one billion dollar mark and the second billion dollar ticket sold in California in the last 6 months.

Here is another look at those winning numbers: 22-24-40-52-64 and a Powerball of 10.

You may have missed out on the billion dollar prize, but if you still have your ticket from Monday night’s drawing, you may have won a million dollars.

A million dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Newburgh and according to Lottery Officials, it was sold at the Tobacco Road on Stacer Road. In order to win that prize, one must match 5 of the numbers, not including a Powerball.