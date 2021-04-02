1 dead, 3 injured in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – A 14-year-old girl from Geff, Illinois was killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Illinois, police said. Police said the accident happened on Enterprise Road (CR 1900E) at Illinois Route 161 (CR-2), Elm River Township in Wayne County at about 1:25 p.m.

A passenger car driven by Dulani Woodland, 20, of Mattoon, Illinois, was traveling northbound on Enterprise Road. A pickup truck driven by Shelby N. Shelton, 18, of Geff, Illinois, and carrying a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl was traveling westbound on the Illinois Route 161 extension (County Road 2), police said. Woodland’s vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and proceeded north through the intersection of Enterprise Road and Illinois Route 161. Shelton’s vehicle not have a stop sign and struck the passenger side Woodland’s car.

Shelton’s vehicle went off of the roadway to the right, overturned several times and came to rest on the roof, police said. The 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene while all other passengers in both vehicles were airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries, police said. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)