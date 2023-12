HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Whether or not they’re your true love this Christmas, Owensboro Transit System is offering free rides on all bus routes for twelve days this holiday season.

The free rides will start on Saturday, December 9 and run through Friday, December 22. In addition, all December monthly bus passes will be 50 percent off their original price.

Officials with the Owensboro Transit System say they will be closed December 23, 24 and 25 so employees may celebrate with their families.