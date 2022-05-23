INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old freshman student died Monday after EMS was called to a Lawrence North High School track and field practice.

A statement from both the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School confirmed the student’s death Monday night.

Records show that Emergency Medical Services, and later police, were called Monday afternoon to the 7800 block of Hague Road for a report of a cardiac arrest, although no cause of death has officially been announced and few details are available. School officials later confirmed a student was in cardiac arrest in the area of the football field.

In the statement sent Monday the school said counselors will be available on Tuesday to support students and staff. The full statement can be read below.

“The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School are extremely saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of a 15-year old freshman student this evening at Track & Field practice. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counselors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members. Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief.” The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School

At this time, no official cause of death, identification or further details are available. This article will be updated as more information is released.