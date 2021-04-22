2 people rushed to the hospital after after jumping from an apartment building in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm condo fire in Norfolk, Virginia.

Dispatchers say they were notified around 3 a.m. Thursday for the fire in the 4600 block of Mayflower Road.

WAVY News 10’s Kiahnna Patterson reports the fire is at the Lafayette Cove Condominiums.

The Battalion Chief on scene said two people were rushed to the hospital after they jumped from the top floor of the building. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

He said three other people were evaluated on scene.

