2020 Tax Return deadline is today

(WEHT)-If you haven’t filed your 2020 returns, you have until midnight tonight.
That goes for both federal as well as state if you live in Indiana, Kentucky or Illinois.
This is the second straight year The April 15th deadline has been delayed due to the pandemic.
If you still need more time, you’ll need to file for an extension.
Those request must to get to the IRS by Monday, and even though you can request a filing extension, If you owe money, those payments are still due.
(This story was originally published May 17, 2021)