2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot hits half a million dollars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot cross the half a million dollar mark Thursday morning, just three full days into the 100th anniversary event.

The half pot booths opened Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and by 11:37 a.m. the pot reached $500,350.

Tickets can be purchased from 10a.m.-10p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 8a.m.-2p.m.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 8p.m. Saturday.

Tickets range in price from: 1 ticket for $5, 3 tickets for $10, 20 tickets for $20, 50 tickets for $40 and 150 tickets for $100.

