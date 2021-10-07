2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot hits half a million dollars

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot cross the half a million dollar mark Thursday morning, just three full days into the 100th anniversary event.

The half pot booths opened Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and by 11:37 a.m. the pot reached $500,350.

Tickets can be purchased from 10a.m.-10p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 8a.m.-2p.m.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 8p.m. Saturday.

Tickets range in price from: 1 ticket for $5, 3 tickets for $10, 20 tickets for $20, 50 tickets for $40 and 150 tickets for $100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories