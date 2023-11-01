HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Nominations for the Nexstar Remarkable Women campaign are now open and giving Tri-State Residents an opportunity to nominate a remarkable woman in their lives.

In order to for someone to be nominated for the Remarkable Women campaign, contact information including their name, phone number and email address, as well as a 500 words or less description as to why their nominee is a remarkable woman. In the past nominees have been highlighted by their community impact, self achievement and accomplishments and their innovative spirit.

The Remarkable Women campaign will have 4 semifinalists chosen from the Tri-State and the winner will get $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice as well as a trip to Los Angeles to meet with other Remarkable Women winners.

To nominate a remarkable woman in your life, click here: Remarkable Women Nomination Portal.