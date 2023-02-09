OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The full line up for Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame’s 20th Annual ROMP Music Festival has been released, and it features some big headliners! Old Crow Medicine Show, Greensky Bluegrass, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, and many more musicians will be featured during this year’s event. Take a look at this year’s full line up below:

The ROMP Music Festival features a full weekend of bluegrass music and many other activities at Yellow Creek Park from June 21st through the 24th. Tickets for the ROMP begin at $25 and are on sale now at the festival’s website.