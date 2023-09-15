HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The United Way of Southwestern Indiana (UWSWI) is hosting the area’s largest single day-volunteer event today, September 15, with more than 60 participating nonprofits.

The 29th Annual Day of Caring will bring together more than 900 volunteers who will spend the day helping 60 different local nonprofit agencies with a variety of projects.

The event kicks off at the Old National Events Plaza at 7:00 a.m. with a breakfast buffet, followed by the presentation of the United Way’s Celebration of Impact Awards and the McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award presented by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke at 7:30 a.m. Following the program, volunteers will head out into the community to their various assignments.

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has united resources to address priority community issues facing the people of Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer Counties for more than 100 years. UWSWI envisions communities where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their full potential, and work to achieve this vision by investing in its four Pathways to Potential: Empowering Employment, Mental Health, Thriving Next Gen and Social Stability and Growth. To learn more about UWSWI’s mission and how to get involved, visit unitedwayswi.org.