EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – In the spirit of giving, the Knights of Columbus hosted the 31st Annual St. Benedict Holiday Classic Invitational as middle schoolers had the opportunity to bring their “A” game on the hardwood.

“To give these kids opportunity to do the same things that many of their parents that I played in this tournament, they get they can continue to have that same tradition in the holidays,” explained Jason Wright, St. Benedict athletic director.

The Knights of Columbus is an organization that aides the parish and the community and through this three-day tournament, the Knights are able to raise funds to help to continuously provide help to the communities they serve.

“The big thing is that gives us the money that we can do some more charitable work that we want to do,” stated Mark Hackert with Knights of Columbus. “The knights are about charity giving back to the community in our faith. So being able to do this for the catholic schools at catholic schools, to have this tournament together is important to us.”

Wright understands how impactful this tournament is for the work the knights are able to do throughout the community.

“I know the the great job they do and the charity that they they give throughout the community, not just the school or the church,” explained Hackert. “It is great that we are able to have them come in and put this tournament on and knowing that everything that’s that’s collected is going to a great cause.”

Hackert says one of the best things about this tournament that he enjoys is just watching to parents and kids interact together.

Good Sheppard Catholic School would take home the championship trophy.