35 projects will get funds from 2022 Owensboro Health’s Community Health Investments Grant Program

OWENSBORO, Ky. – Owensboro Health announced its 2022 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients virtually on Tuesday. The grant will give financial support for health, human services and arts projects and programming throughout the region.
This year’s grants will go towards 35 projects helping support a range of needs from children in local school districts to aging adults and senior services. The money being awarded amounts to $719,946.67.
The grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs. This includes the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases; Older Adults and Aging; Arts in Healing; and Children and School Health.
Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health’s President and CEO, said these grants are a key element to Owensboro Health fulfilling its mission to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities we serve.
“These direct community investments allow us to reach beyond healthcare and impact other areas that are key determinants to the health of our patients and community,” Marsh said. “By working together with these community partners, we can accomplish even bigger goals to improve the health of our region. These partnerships are vital for a healthy and vibrant community.”
Agencies and projects funded for the upcoming fiscal year include:
- Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum
- Bluegrass Music in Post-COVID Community Healing
- CASA of the Ohio Valley
- Change the Life of a Child
- City of Greenville
- Play for All Park Playground Renovation Project
- Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club (Henderson Unit)
- Health in Motion
- Community Dental Clinic
- Patient Outreach, Recovery, and Access to Care Project
- Daniel Pitino Shelter
- DPS Community Resource Room
- Daviess County Public Schools
- The Umbrella Project-Breaking through the Pandemic Wall
- Girls Inc. of Owensboro Daviess County
- Healthy Futures Academy of Learning
- Green River District Health Department – DC-CAP
- Daviess County Community Access Project (DC-CAP)
- Green River District Health Department – Nicotine Reduction Program
- Green River Nicotine Reduction Program
- Green River District Health Department-Safe Sleep for Babies
- Safe Sleep for Babies II
- H.L. Neblett Community Center
- Building Strong African-American Families
- Hancock County Partners for a Healthy Community/Youth, Inc.
- Tobacco Prevention & Nicotine Cessation in Hancock & Spencer Counties
- Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky Ensuring Access to Care During a Pandemic International Center
- Emotional Wellness Program for Refugee Populations
- Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, Inc.
- JA Pathways toward Career and Life Success for K-12 Youth
- Kentucky Kids on the Block
- 34 Educational Puppetry Health Programs
- Kentucky Wesleyan College
- Reducing Tobacco Use within the KWC Campus Community
- Light of Chance, Inc.
- Breathe Youth Arts Residency Program
- New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
- The Adult Chair
- Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc.
- Promoting Health Equity through Allied Health Workforce Diversity Initiative
- Owensboro Dance Theatre, Inc.
- Dance for Wellness 2022
- Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition
- Community Professional Education and Awareness Campaign
- Owensboro Symphony
- Music On Call
- Puzzle Pieces
- Enhancing Programs, Enriching Lives
- RiverPark Center
- “Pay What You Can” and Broadway
- Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc.
- Weekend Accessible and Ready Meals (WARM) Program
- SOS International
- Hospital Recycling Partner Program
- The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc.
- Targeted Case Management Program
- The Foundry Center for the Art
- After School Arts – Henderson and Webster Counties
- The Kentucky Methodist Homes for Children – Mary Kendall Campus
- The Fit Trail
- The Way of Rockport Indiana, Inc.
- Bringing Back Smiles
- Theatre Workshop of Owensboro
- Lights, Camera, Action!
- Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.
- Seed Funding for New Backpack Sites
- Wendell Foster
- Adaptive Climbing Wall and Indoor Therapy Gym