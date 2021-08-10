35 projects will get funds from 2022 Owensboro Health’s Community Health Investments Grant Program

OWENSBORO, Ky. – Owensboro Health announced its 2022 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients virtually on Tuesday. The grant will give financial support for health, human services and arts projects and programming throughout the region.

This year’s grants will go towards 35 projects helping support a range of needs from children in local school districts to aging adults and senior services. The money being awarded amounts to $719,946.67.

The grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs. This includes the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases; Older Adults and Aging; Arts in Healing; and Children and School Health.

Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health’s President and CEO, said these grants are a key element to Owensboro Health fulfilling its mission to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities we serve.

“These direct community investments allow us to reach beyond healthcare and impact other areas that are key determinants to the health of our patients and community,” Marsh said. “By working together with these community partners, we can accomplish even bigger goals to improve the health of our region. These partnerships are vital for a healthy and vibrant community.”

Agencies and projects funded for the upcoming fiscal year include: