VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT)– Sheriff Dave Wedding says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the county jail. He announced earlier this week that at least 15 inmates tested positive for the virus.

Sheriff Wedding says, 175 inmates were offered COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. Out of those 175 inmates, 90 inmates got their shot.

Authorities say the jail has given a total of 365 shots, but 550 inmates were offered vaccines.