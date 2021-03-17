420 Building demolition tentatively scheduled for summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – From reopening to redevelopment, Evansville is taking the next steps towards revamping part of Main Street, which will include an implosion of one of the area’s tallest buildings.

The Indiana Development Corporation gave its blessings to demolish what has become known as the 420 building. The corporation approved $10.5 million dollars in tax breaks for developers to implode the building and replace it with a mixed-use development which will include residential buildings, dining areas, and an underground parking garage.

While this takes the project one step closer to completion, the main question most people are asking is “when will the 18-story building be demolished?” Officials do not want to give a specific date, but they say it looks like that will happen sometime this summer.

Even if they do not have an exact date, one thing seems to be clear: this building’s days are numbered.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)