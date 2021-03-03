43rd Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival at Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- As the Spring season prepares to bloom, Wesselman Woods is celebrating the warmer weather with it’s 43rd Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival.

The festival kicked off Tuesday with kids learning the history of tapping maple trees.

Officials say although they did not have the annual pancake breakfast to kick off this year’s event, many turned out to hike and see animal encounters.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays Fridays and Saturdays we will be having animal encounters. Here in front of the news at each day will be a different animal. We’re starting off small and will probably work our way up to the bigger ones towards the end of the week,” said Environmental Educator, Kailene Goldsberry.

Officials say they hope people come out and celebrate the great outdoors and learning more about maple trees during this week’s event.

The last day to go is March 6th.

(This story was originally published March 3, 2021)