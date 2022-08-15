(WEHT) – 2 million MamaaRoo and 220,000 RockaRoo Infant Swings and Rockers by 4moms have been recalled. The reason for the recall due to strangulations and entanglement hazards. Reports say that when the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled.

According to 4moms, there have been two reports of entanglement with the swing that involved 10 month -old infants. One of the babies died from asphyxiation and the other suffered bruising to his neck before he was rescued.

Officials say consumers with crawling infants should stop using the recalled swings and rockers immediately and place them out of reach.

4moms is offering all those with a recalled product, a free strap fastener to prevent this hazard. They can be contacted at 877-870-7390 or by email. 4moms is directly contacting all known purchasers immediately. The recall number is 22-200.