HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The 4th of July is today, and all across the tri-state communities are celebrating Independence Day.

In Owensboro, the 2023 4th Fest will be taking place at the Owensboro Convention Center. This event includes kids games and activities in exhibit halls such as inflatables, a rock wall and obstacle course. Guests can also purchase tickets for some of the best seats to watch the fireworks over the Owensboro riverfront starting at $10. The tickets also include access to activities and inflatables from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. before they open up to the public. All activities inside the exhibit halls will be free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the fireworks display scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. over the riverfront.

New Harmony will be holding their annual Golf Cart Parade beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Atheneum and continue through town to Maclure Park. Organizers hope that every golf cart in town will join in for the parade.

Mount Carmel’s 4th of July parade will start their parade lineup at 9 am at 10 & Market Street. There will be cookout at First Baptist Church following the parade at 10:30 a.m. featuring hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks as well.

Otwell, Indiana will be hosting their parade beginning at 10 a.m. with plenty of candy for the kids. Jefferson Township Ruritan’s famous BBQ chicken and ribs dinner will be available for lunch only starting at 11 a.m. along with Midway main food stand and rides also opening at that time. At 1 p.m. the Otwell Community Center gym will hold a Firecracker Baby Contest for newborns to age 5. Admission is $2 and children 6 and under are free. At 2 p.m. The Children’s Pedal Pull will begin where kids test their strength on petal tractors. At 6 p.m. the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament will begin along with the Garden Tractor Pull event. And finally just after dark the fireworks display will begin.