HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear say he believes the new paper mill and box factory that has opened it’s doors in Henderson is the cleanest and greenest recycle paper mill in the country.

Anthony Pratt, owner and executive chairman of Pratt Industries and U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy and others to open the company’s new paper mill and box factory.

Pratt and his company had operations in other states but needed help bringing a factory to Kentucky.

“I told them we were planning to build the mill in Ohio or Indiana, and that we needed adequate electricity and water to power the mill,” said Pratt. “He moved mountains to make it happen in Kentucky. So that’s why we are here because of Governor Beshear’s leadership.”

The governor says the two facilities are the largest investment in the region in more than 25 years. The governor spoke to the crowd and explained to him why this was such an impactful day for not only Henderson but the entire commonwealth.

“This investment is creating 321 plus good paying jobs for Kentuckians in Henderson and the surrounding region,” Gov. Beshear explained. “That is 321 of our neighbors with great paying jobs. They can put food on their table, provide security for their family, and provide more opportunity for their kids and for their grandkids.”

The only surviving child of former president John F. Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy discussed the importance of the new mill.

“Today is significant because we’re looking at the future like Australia, Kentucky has long been a leader in extraction and with the large investment that private industry is making and the electric battery industry headquartered here in Kentucky,” explained Ambassador Kennedy. “This state will now be a national leader in the industries and jobs of a sustainable future.”

Lonnie Ali, founder of the Muhammad Ali Center and wife of Muhammad Ali worked to help introduce Pratt to Gov. Beshear which helped get this project in motion to the finished project in which it stands today.

“Muhammad (Ali) would be elated to know that his name raises a road that leads to a place where everyday people have an opportunity to work and make a good living that will provide a better future, a brighter future for their families,” stated Lonnie.