$500 reward offered leading to arrest of Webster County park vandal

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials now offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for vandalism at a Webster County park. Graffiti on a building and a kicked-in garage door were among the damage found earlier this week at Bourland Park in Dixon.

Mayor Protem Terry Webb said the Webster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The city just repainted the building a few years ago. Webb said volunteers and local businesses are offering to help repair the damage and cover any costs.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)