HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- With Christmas just around the corner, it’s once again time for the 15th annual 911 Gives Hope toy drive which kicks off today, December 1.

The radio stations of Townsquare Media are once again teaming up with Henderson Chevrolet, GMC and local first responder charity, 911 Gives Hope, for the toy drive at the East Side Walmart parking lot on Burkhart Road in Evansville beginning at 6:00 a.m. on December 1 and continuing until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.

Thanks to the generosity of the Tri-State, every year, the toy drive fills a 53-foot semi- trailer with toys to be distributed to the children’s wards of Evansville-area hospitals and Ronald McDonald homes so that children can have toys over Christmas but also throughout the year.

Donations will also be accepted at the Walmart in Henderson on Friday December 1 and Saturday, December 2 from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The West Side Walmart in Evansville on Red Bank Road will also be accepting donations from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 and from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.

Santa will also be at the East Side Walmart on Burkhart during the following times to speak with children and take photos:

Friday, December 1: 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2: 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 3: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There is no cost for photos, but visitors must provide their own cameras.