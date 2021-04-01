Man arrested again after another high speed chase in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- For the second time in less than a year,a man is in jail after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Hall was arrested overnight after this latest chase came to an end at Kansas and Hedden roads.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office tells Eyewitness News the pursuit began a short time earlier when a deputy was on routine patrol along highway 41.

As the deputy was checking out a parking lot, hall reportedly saw the cruiser and took off.

The chase continued on Lynch Road then Oak Hill…before coming to an end as we said at Kansas and Hedden, where hall was taken into custody.

September 2020, He was reportedly driving a stolen motorcycle when he was pulled over.

After letting a passenger off the bike, deputies say hall sped off…and eventually crashed on Millersburg road…less than half a mile from where last night’s chase ended.

Deputies say they found nearly three grams of meth and a small amount of fentanyl in hall’s belongings during that arrest.

Hall is in the Vanderburgh county jail this morning facing several charges.

Included is a failure to appear charge related to that September incident.

(Story was originally published April 1, 2021)