EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Since 1990, 170 homeless individuals have died in Evansville and at least eight people were added to that list this year. To help remember those who have passed, members of the community came together for a Homeless Memorial Service held at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Tears could be seen around the sanctuary as many attendance lost friends or family.

Those individuals being remembered during the service include:

Shanay Hunt

Norma Cain

Sean Crawford

Donna Mortiz

Enrico Rogers

Todd Roll

Dan Thorpe

Rachel Holder

Zac Heronemus, executive director of Aurora says, it is important to have this service as another message to those experiencing homelessness that they are not alone.

“With eight lives lost again this year, some of them very tragically,” said Heronemus. “For us to come together and memorializing, it’s it’s something something good for the community but most importantly just highlights how we can do better. To help folks that are experiencing homelessness.”

Sergeant Josh Brewer of the Evansville Police Department says he and his team visit homeless shelters and work with many people on the street and that some of those remembered during the service were people he knew.

“With a couple of individuals that we were remembered tonight actively working with a few of those individuals when they passed,” explained Sgt. Brewer.

Sgt. Brewer also stated that he wants to help them live a productive life just as he would want for anyone.

Recognizing the humanity in each other, it’s as simple as that,” stated Sgt. Brewer. “That’s really what I take with me when I patrol the streets, when as a police officer is even out of the uniform of a human being,” Sgt. Brewer continued. “I’ve got emotions of thoughts. I’ve got hopes and dreams. same with individuals on the street.”