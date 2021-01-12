AAUP President sends warning to UE

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The president of the Indiana Conference of American Association of University Professors has issued a warning to UE’s president. It comes after UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewcz introduced a realignment plan which would cut three departments 17 majors and about 40 jobs.

The letter said UE violated AAUP principles of shared governance. It argues UE is bound by a number of AAUP guidelines because they are incorporated into the faculty manual. The AAUP asks for more information from the president or it will request an investigation.

The full letter is below:

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

