EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community.

In an effort to give more peace of mind to the community, ABK tracking purchased 90 gas detectors and plans to give them out to those in the vicinity of the Weinbach explosion.

ABK Tracking says they want to hand out detectors to the community on Saturday as an extra layer of protection for those in the area.

“I hope this gives them a little bit of rest and relaxion and peace of mind,” Danny Koester, President of ABK Tracking said. “When they go to bed at night they can sleep a little better. Heard for a long period of time they’re really concerned about what’s going on, they’re really concerned.”

When speaking with neighbors in the area, they say they are still filled with questions concerning the explosion.

The company has been working on their plan to hand out detectors for the last two weeks.

“Natural and LB gas,” Koester said. “Both of those can be detected. Then it will come on and actually give you numbers here and alert will go off. Just plug it in to an outlet it’s that simple. the location is kind of important.”

The gas detectors will be given out at 11:30 a.m. at ABK Tracking drive-thru. Only 90 detectors will be available. Whether gas was the cause or not of the explosion, they want neighbors to feel protected.