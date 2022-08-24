EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Right to Life of Southwest Indiana is preparing for their primary fundraiser. The banquet will host around 2,400 people including 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.

Right to Life executive director Mary Ellen Van Dyke says Pence coming back to speak is sort of a full circle moment.

“It’s an honor really to have someone of the caliber of the former Vice President Mike Pence to be here,” Van Dyke said. “Mike Pence started here many years ago before he was in an elected office, he was the MC for our banquet.”

One of the main topics that will be discussed is the anti-abortion movement, which is a sentiment former Vice President Pence supports.

“We are trying to change hearts and minds one person at a time to turn away from killing their own baby to being pro-life,” Van Dyke explains. “To caring for that baby or placing that baby for adoption.”

Those on the other side of the abortion debate say the abortion decision should be made by the person it affects.

“Women are the ones that have to make the decision and when they do they’re really, and leaving that decision with women is really consistent with Hoosier values,” Katherine Rybak democratic candidate for Indiana State Representative explained. “We value the well being of women and women are in the position to make medical decisions for themselves along with their doctors.”

Rybak spoke with one nurse who is concerned for patients when they’re in need of abortion care.

“I also talked to a young woman who were on her way to Bloomington to have a procedure and changed her mind and went ahead and had the baby and placed it for adoption,” Rybak said. “She said to me that was the right decision for me but I would not make anyone go through that.”

Van Dyke says the banquet will be well worth it as they work to bring the community together.

In regards to security ahead of the former vice-president’s visit, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says there will be a law enforcement presence at the banquet.