HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- UPDATE: The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has advised that the Blue Bridge and roadway are now open to traffic after an accident caused a shutdown earlier this morning.

Original: According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s office, a 2 vehicle accident has caused a shutdown of the Blue Bridge.

The accident occurred on State Road 161 near County Road 500 South, just north of the Blue Bridge. Officials advise to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.