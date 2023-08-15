HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, Riverside/Veterans Memorial will be closed due to a vehicle accident with a bicycle with reported injuries.

At this time all directions are closed at the intersection where Riverside becomes Veteran’s Memorial near Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive. Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Detours will be from 69 South to 41 South to Waterworks North.

The roadway will be closed until 3:30 p.m. for an unrelated scheduled closure.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update as more information becomes available.