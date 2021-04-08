Accident in Henderson leaves two people injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Police say two people have been injured in an accident on Green street in Henderson.

This happened at around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one driver Robert Cook, 51, was heading south when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

The person driving the other vehicle, Saundra Townsell, was taken to the an Evansville Hospital with severe injuries.

Cook’s injuries are unknown at this time.

(This story was originally published April 8, 2021)