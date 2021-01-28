All Indiana students could start school after Labor Day under proposed law

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are considering whether to push back the first day of school. A Senate bill would prevent public schools from starting before Labor Day, which is the first Monday in September.

Opponents argue it should be up to the school districts to determine the first day of classes. Similar measures have been introduced in the Indiana General Assembly in past years but have failed. The Senate Education Committee heard testimony yesterday but has not yet voted on the bill.

