EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews are making progress in repairing water main breaks throughout Evansville.

The water and sewer utility said there were at least 29 active breaks on Wednesday. But officials said all of the major main breaks have now been repaired and there have been no new major breaks Thursday. Crews are still working on smaller breaks but a lot less than Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)