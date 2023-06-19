HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Willard Public Library is holding their ‘(Almost) Midnight Madness’ event from June 19 – June 23. ‘Midnight Madness’ is a week long genealogy conference. Prior to the pandemic, the library held the conference and remained open until 12 A.M. to allow participants and researchers to explore the Willard Public Library’s extensive genealogy collection. The ‘(Almost) Midnight Madness’ event is exactly the same as before, just with slightly shorter hours of operation. The library will open from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. Monday through Thursday, and 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Friday.

The conference will feature several speakers who will share their expertise & insight on various topics related to genealogy. Local experts, Vickie Dodson, Brian S. Lankford, Stan Schmitt and Sharon Mattingly will also contribute their knowledge and perspectives on genealogical research specific to the area. Attendees can expect sessions on discovering the top databases for research, mastering the art of deciphering messy handwriting and how to navigate the pre-1850 census reports.

All attendees of the (Almost) Midnight Madness event will receive an opportunity to immerse themselves in engaging activities and educational programs, registered participants will also be eligible for door prizes and grand prizes. These include DNA kits, books and even an iPad. The library will also have a rotation of local food trucks throughout the week for participants to enjoy.

For more information and registration, visit the Willard Public Library’s website.