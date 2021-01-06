American flag waving once again at Warrick County courthouse

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local effort prevailed in getting Old Glory flying high at the Warrick County courthouse again. It’s been two years since people here in Boonville could look up and see the flag raised at the courthouse.

“A wind that had come through and it damaged the flag rope. The flag, one side of it was broke and was dangling about 15 feet. The Warrick County Fire Department came out and rescued the flag,” said Allan Scott with Scott’s Crane Services.

Now, years later, the flag is raised once again over the courthouse. Something that took some muscle, professional equipment, and a drone. Making this happen also required a lot of planning and educating.

“When the building was built and what we was going to get into whenever Allan started to get in there and go up through there to know the safety aspect to make sure he wasn’t going to make sure he wasn’t going to get injured on the way up or down,” said Dwayne Schmitt.

The community also did its part. Old Glory itself was donated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3418 and the women’s auxiliary. Berry’s Shoe Shop pitched in to stitch up the new flag, getting it ready to fly.

“They did a great thing. I’m glad that during the tough year of 2020 they came together to have something like this done,” Sean Sanders of the VFW said.

Allan Scott said raising this flag has lead to a lot of support and love from the community. Shining a light of positivity by the dawn’s early light, and anytime, after a difficult year.

“I think the flag should unite us. I mean we’re all Americans and we need to start acting that way I think,” said Randy Marshall.

Scott said social media posts have also caught a lot of good attention in the last day with support from community members.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS