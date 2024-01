HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Tri-State American Legion Post is offering free sign language classes for those wanting to learn.

American Legion Post 44 in Newburgh will have classes every second Sunday of the month, beginning on January 14. The classes will start at 3:00 p.m. and officials say that all are welcome, whether you are beginner or just looking to improve your skills.

The American Legion Auxiliary Post is located at 711 State Street in Newburgh.