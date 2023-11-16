EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The holidays are a time of giving and the American Red Cross is hoping the community will keep that in mind during the season. The Red Cross are in need of donations, which could mean the difference between life and possible death.

Beth Sweeney with the Indiana Southwest chapter of the Red Cross says 62 percent of people in the country are eligible to donate blood but only about three percent actually do.

“When you think about people that you might know, your friends, family, someone you may know who maybe has cancer or had cancer in the past that may not have needed a critical blood transfusion, this is a quick and easy way that you can give back to your community and potentially save a life,” explained Sweeney.

The constant need for donations is not only what the community needs but the country.

“When you think about how blood only has a shelf life of 42 days and we need about 12,500 or 100 units a day in this country, the need to continuously ask for donors is there,” said Sweeney.

The Red Cross is really encouraging those with type O blood to donate as it is the most needed especially during holidays.

“People are very busy either going to events with their families,” said Sweeney. “We oftentimes see winter weather and seasonal illness, which means that we see lower donor turnout,” she added. “So we’re really encouraging people to make those appointments do their best, to try to stick to those appointments and encourage other people in the community to donate.”

On December 4th the American Red Cross will be having a blood drive at the Presbyterian Church located at 100 S Main St. in Henderson, KY from 10a.m. to 6p.m..