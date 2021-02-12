An arrest made in Nashville after a Newburgh man was stabbed while touring the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of stabbing a tourist in the neck and face along a busy stretch of Broadway last week.

A warrant states 35-year-old David Mingee was identified as the stabber with the help of agencies in multiple states, including Indiana and Ohio.

Officers responded just before midnight on Dec. 4 to the area of Broadway and Third Avenue, where they said they located a man with stab wounds to his face and neck.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police initially said his injuries were believed to be critical, but later determined they were “mostly superficial.”

When detectives spoke with the victim, a man visiting Nashville from Newburgh, Indiana, he explained he had “exchanged insults” with a man he did not know after the man “made a comment” about a woman who was with the victim.

The victim said the man he was arguing with walked to a white four-door Chevrolet Silverado near Second Avenue South and Broadway. He then returned to the intersection at Third Avenue, where he got out of his truck, walked across Broadway and stabbed the victim, according to investigators.

The stabber drove off in the Silverado, police said.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police released surveillance images of the attacker and his truck the following day in an attempt to identify him.

A warrant states a tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers led detectives to investigate a call of a “suspicious person” in a Chevrolet Silverado knocking on someone’s door about 90 minutes after the stabbing. The caller was from Springfield, Ohio, according to the police report.

Detectives said they sent video surveillance to the Springfield, Ohio Police Department and they identified the stabber as Mingee, a man from that area. Metro detectives were provided with a previous booking photo of Mingee from Springfield and said they were able to “clearly” identify him as the man responsible for the attack.

The stabbing victim was shown a photo lineup by police in Newburgh, Indiana and positively identified Mingee as his attacker, according to the warrant.

Mingee was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on a charge of attempted murder. His bond was set at $350,000.

A booking photo of Mingee was not immediately released by Metro police.