HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Angel Mounds is opening its facility to the public today for people to view the solar alignment between the mounds dedicated to the Winter Solstice.

This is the first time that Angel Mounds has opened the facility to the public for this event. The event occurs when the sun sets into the top of the conical offset of ‘Mound A’ which will occur from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Officials say that today will be the best day to see the phenomenon due to weather conditions on Thursday and Friday. Admission to the event will range from 3 to 5 dollars.