Angelo’s delivers free food to health care workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local restaurant honored the tireless work of frontline health care workers with free food.

Angelo’s Italian Restaurant wanted to give back so they went with what they do best: lasanga, strombolis and more. Angelo himself and some workers delivered 115 meals to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals.

They say they just wanted to show some love for those working to keep people healthy and safe.

“We appreciate all the nurses and staff and faculty that has done everything they could throughout this year, throughout the pandemic, to keep the whole community safe and at Angelos, we highly, really really appreciate you so much,” said Rami Jawabreh with Angelo’s Italian Restaurant

Jawabreh said doing things like this is important because it helps keep us together.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)